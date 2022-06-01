Sarkodie to appear in court over Kantanka

An Accra High Court has subpoenaed award-winning musician, Michael Owusu Addo, known professionally as Sarkodie, to testify in respect of a suit against automobile company, Kantanaka.

The Kantanka Automobile has been sued by one Jude Osei for allegedly failing to fulfill a promise of gifting him a Kantanka Mensah automobile after reaching a 30,000 retweet requirement.

The plaintiff, in a writ dated May 14, 2019, claimed he successfully garnered 30,000 retweets in a span of one year, but he did not receive his reward.

Rather, the Kantanka Automobile released a disclaimer stating that the tweet offering a Kantanka Mensah car for 30k retweets is a “hoax and should be ignored”.

Disclaimer: Kantanka Automobile @kantankaAuto wish to inform the general public and its followers concerning a tweet offering Kantanka Mensah for 30k to be a hoax and should be ignored. Kantanka Automobile will not be responsible for any liability should this message be ignored. — Kantanka Automobile (@KantankaAuto) February 28, 2019

It is for this reason, plaintiff Jude Osei has dragged the company to court, to register his displeasure that the company waited a year after he had reached his 30k target to issue a disclaimer.

Jude’s lawyer has claimed that Kantanka’s social media account is not phoney, referencing it was once used to tweet a message to Sarkodie, which the rapper replied.

In this regard, the artiste will, on Monday, June 13, at 11:00am appear before the Accra High Court to “testify to matters he has knowledge of in respect to the instant suit.”

