Sony teased Thursday which games will be available to play on its upcoming next-gen PlayStation 5 console and finally revealed the device’s new design.

The livestream is available over at CNN Underscored.

Sony showed two versions of the PlayStation 5: a standard one, and a ‘Digital Edition’ that does away with the console’s disc drive. Without the disc drive, the PS5 looks symmetrical.

The sleek white console with a black trim is tall and appears to be thinner than the Xbox Series X.

A media remote control, a camera and headphones will be available as accessories. Pricing remains a mystery.

Thursday’s announcement included some games coming to the PS5 that already exist on PS4, the current generation gaming console, such as ‘Grand Theft Auto V.’

Sony showed over two dozen games, including ‘Hitman 3’ and ‘NBA 2K21.’

Here are the highlights:

‘Spider-Man: Miles Morales’

Spider-Man: Miles Morales: Spider-Man was already a PlayStation 4 exclusive, so fans were expecting the franchise to come to the PS5 as well. Sony confirmed to CNN Business that ‘Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ will be a PS5 exclusive. It’s a sequel to the 2018 title featuring Miles, a character best known for appearing in the animated film ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse.’ The game builds on its previous title: Miles was briefly teased at the end of the 2018 game, and Peter Parker, the original Spider-Man, can be heard in the new trailer. The game will launch on the PS5 this holiday season.

‘Gran Turismo 7’

Gran Turismo 7: Popular racing game ‘Gran Turismo’ is getting an installment on the PlayStation 5. The new title, ‘Gran Turismo 7’ doesn’t have a release date yet but already features a campaign mode that lets players earn and customise new cars by winning races.The Japanese franchise has been a loyal part of the Sony ecosystem: ‘Gran Turismo 6’ came out back in 2013 for the PlayStation 3, while the PlayStation 4 saw ‘Gran Turismo Sport’ in 2017.

‘Resident Evil 8’

Resident Evil 8: Resident Evil 8 was another highly anticipated title, which continues the successful horror series in 2021. The full name is ‘Resident Evil 8: Village,’ and it’s coming to the PlayStation 5. It’s a sequel to the survival horror game ‘Resident Evil 7’ with a different setting than the previous game. The backdrop appears gray and snowy, infested with werewolf-esque monsters. The ‘Resident Evil 3’ remake launched earlier in April. Producer Peter Fabiano told CNN Business at the time why fans had demanded a remake: “I think the characters, settings and overall themes and thrills of the series keep people wanting to come back for more.”

‘Horizon Forbidden West’

Horizon Forbidden West: Horizon Forbidden West is the creatively named sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn,’ a popular open-world game set after the apocalypse that has globally sold over 10 million copies. In ‘Forbidden West,’ a brave young woman returns as the protagonist to explore the new frontier of America alongside cyborg-like animals and plenty of nature. The game has no set release date.