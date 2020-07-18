Former Ghana international, Michael Essien, has announced his departure from Azerbaijani Premier League side, Sabail FK on Friday.

The Chelsea legend joined Sabail FK on a one-year deal last summer after leaving Indonesian outfit Persib Bandung.

He made 10 appearances for the club before the league was halted amid the coronavirus crisis.

The 39-year-old confirmed his departure on his official Instagram page announcing that his time at the club has come to an end.

“It’s been a great pleasure until we meet again; stay strong and safe…”

He is widely expected to call time on his playing career and focus on coaching having completed his UEFA B badges two years ago.