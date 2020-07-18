Private legal practitioner, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, has described the Interpol red alert issued for the arrest of Samuel Adam Fosters as an attempt by the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu to stay relevant.

His comment comes after an Interpol document dated July 10, 2020, announced an arrest warrant for Mr Fosters over his alleged role in the Airbus bribery scandal.

Mr Fosters, also known as Samuel Mahama, is being charged for accepting bribes to influence a public officer and acting in collaboration with a public officer for the public officer’s private gains.

However, Mr Tamakloe’s view is that the red alert was only a smearing campaign against the person of former President John Mahama.

“At first glance, one would note that this is nothing but a typical government public relations gimmick to stay relevant in this political season. This is a fishing expedition,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

He further said if the said Mr Fosters was guilty, authorities of the United Kingdom (UK) would have already apprehended him since he has a known address in London.

“If this man has committed an act of bribery and corruption, it is surprising authorities of UK where the said act was committed haven’t effected his arrest and he [Amidu] wrote to the Serious Fraud Office but it has been more than four months now and there has been no response so they basically ignored him.

“So if you even look at the details, you realise it is dead on arrival and to prove his usefulness, he went to the Circuit Court in Ghana in May to procure the warrant of arrest,” he argued.