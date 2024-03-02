The former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu is skeptical about the impact the running mate of former President John Mahama will make in the party’s quest to win the December general elections.

In his view, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman given her age might not help appeal to the youth.

Mr. Amidu’s comment comes after National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer named her a running mate for the 2024 elections.

He has submitted her name to the National Executive Committee and the Council of Elders of the party for scrutiny.

But Martin Amidu in a post hoped Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s choice would do magic for the opposition party.

He feared her choice might affect the NDC’s fortunates in the 2028 general elections.

“Let us hope that should Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang be the presumptive nominee John Mahama has submitted to the NDC in his communication of 27 February 2024, she would be stronger than another tested younger candidate from the NPP for the 2028 election should the NDC win the 2024 elections as already arrogantly predicted. And old age from my experience in my seventies has everything to do with Nana Akufo-Addo’s mishaps as President of Ghana” Mr. Amidu added.

The former Attorney General urged the leadership of the NDC to be “strategic” ahead of the December elections.

“The NDC must in its strategic, tactical planning and evaluation remember that, the first four years after 2024 within the present messy economic dispensation is not going to be an easy tenure for anybody to put money in the peoples’ pockets as one of the NDC’s young lawyers tried to deceive the electorate recently in the media. The 2028 elections even if John Mahama could contest would not be a walkover for him, let alone when a new face has to be presented by the NDC. The preceding arguments are made upon the assumption that the NDC can win the 2024 presidential elections for which there is no certainty” Mr. Amidu stated.

