In a collaborative effort between the 3rd-year students of the Department of Architecture at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and Governs Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament for the Adaklu constituency, a comprehensive 10-day survey has been successfully concluded in the area.

The survey aimed to gather data on infrastructure, socioeconomic factors, cultural aspects, pedestrian experiences, and ecology within the district.

Led by Dr Alexander Marful, the team embarked on this endeavour to uncover the unique challenges and potentials of Adaklu, with the ultimate goal of devising sustainable solutions.

Dr Marful highlighted the importance of understanding the issues faced by the community and utilizing nature-based solutions to address them.

During the survey, Dr Marful highlighted the inadequate accessible roads in Adaklu, pointing out that this significantly hampers transportation within the region.

Additionally, he identified malaria and respiratory tract infection as the predominant health concerns, underscoring the need for improved healthcare initiatives.

He also urged the residents of Adaklu to actively manage their waste disposal practices to mitigate environmental hazards.

Togbe Agbobada, the Sub-Chief of Adaklu Anfoe, expressed his support for the students’ efforts, assuring them of the community’s commitment to facilitating the implementation of their findings.

Reflecting on their experiences, some of the participating students shared insights gained during the intensive 10-day survey.

Their observations and interactions with the community members have provided invaluable firsthand perspectives that will inform their future endeavors in architectural design and planning.

As the students return to campus to analyze the gathered data and formulate actionable solutions, their efforts hold the promise of fostering positive change and sustainable development in Adaklu and beyond.