About 197 students of the Department of Publishing Studies of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have been trained on ways to succeed in the corporate environment.

The initiative is a partnership between the department and the African Centre for Career Enhancement and Skills Support (ACCESS) project.

The project intermittently holds entrepreneurship sessions to encourage young people especially university students to be entrepreneurs and prepare them for the new world of doing business.

Coordinator for ACCESS in Ghana, Dr Ralph Nyahu-Addo, who hosted the event explained that the talk was aimed at providing insights and practical tips for navigating the corporate world and achieving success in one’s career.

The move is on the wheels of observations by the department and industry players on performancess of new graduates in different working environments.

This is the first ACCESS Virtual Workshop for students in the year 2024.

One of the speakers, Deputy Managing Director of Angel Group of Companies, Boasiako Kwaku Duah, emphasised the importance of building relationships, adaptability, hard work and honesty in achieving success in a competitive corporate environment.

He also highlighted the significance of effective communication, time management and setting goals in advancing one’s career

“…the journey starts after graduation. First degree gives you the ability to reason. Right after National service, you start looking for a job if the company you did your service with does not retain you.

A letter of employment may be given to you after you are picked. He added that, the details of the employment must be read very well and understood because it is the contract between you and your employer.”

Advice to entrepreneurs

Participants were advised to be available to train with people on the field to understand the business in the form of apprenticeship. This, according the experts, aids to develop one’s skills

The speakers encouraged the students to have a proven integrity, seek knowledge when in doubt, pay their debts when they borrow and be modest with their expenditure.

The programme ended with a citation presentation from ACCESS to the guest speaker and a portrait made by one of the students who participated in the programme.

The event was supported by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, DAAD and the Excellence Centres for Exchange and Development (EXCEED).