According to the WHO, 13 percent of Ghanaians suffer from mental health issues.

Mental health issues from mild to severe forms are more prevalent among the youth.

The Counselling Center of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology is collaborating with Johnson and Johnson to roll out a programme aimed at addressing mental health issues among students.

Through the Resilient Minds Future Leaders programme, Johnson and Johnson will build capacity of healthcare professionals and augment avenues for early access to mental health interventions.

“Our ultimate goal is to reduce stigma, improve overall health and enhance the quality of life of all members of the university.

“By working hand-in-hand, we can empower future generations to live healthier, more resilient lives,” said Emmanuel Asante Antwi, key account manager of Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson and Johnson.

Prof. Sr. Frances Owusu Ansah who spoke on behalf of the pro. Vice-chancellor of KNUST, Prof. Ellis Owusu-Dabo thanked Johnson and Johnson for the campaign.

Head of Psychiatry, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Dr. Mrs. Ruth Owusu Antwi was happy the initiative will be essential in students leadership aspirations.

She encouraged the citizenry to make it easy for people to seek mental healthcare by eschewing stigma.

“Let’s do away with stigma and normalize seeking mental healthcare as we forge towards individual goals and aspirations,” she said.

The event also saw the KNUST Counselling Center take participants through ways to ace their grades and support systems available for students in distress.

ALSO READ: