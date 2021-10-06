Three persons, including two students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), have been reported dead in an explosion at the Juaben Oil Mills in the Ashanti Region.

Nine others have also sustained various degrees of injuries in the incident that occurred on Tuesday.

The three were pronounced dead on Wednesday morning at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) where they were undergoing treatment.

Though the identities of the deceased are not immediately known, the students were said to be on industrial attachment with the company.

The Supply Chain Manager of the company, Nana Serebuo, who confirmed the incident to Adom News, said the cause is not immediately known.

According to him, all their machines were in good shape, hence cannot fathom what might have caused the explosion.

He, however, noted investigations are underway to unravel the cause of the incident.