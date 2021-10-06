Yet-to-be-identified armed hoodlums have attacked the office of a neighbourhood watch group in the Enugu State of Nigeria.

Two security personnel including a vigilante commander identified as Chinedu Urama were killed in the attack which happened in the early hours of Tuesday, October 6.

The office and patrol vehicles were also set ablaze by the assailants.

Meanwhile, the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, CP Abubakar Lawal, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the attack, warning that perpetrators will not be spared.

The Commissioner gave the order when he visited the office for an on-the-spot assessment of the attack.

The CP commiserated with family members and friends of the deceased personnel and prayed for the quick recovery of those hospitalised.

He described the act as senseless and has ordered the State CID to carry out the investigation to fish out and bring the assailants to book.

Spokesperson of the command, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement said three persons suspected to be connected to the act, have been arrested and are helping the ongoing investigation.