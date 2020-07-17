Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament, Samuel George, says the Special Prosecutor is a “petty, bitter oldman” who is pursuing a hatred-driven agenda against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2020 elections.

According to him, Martin Amidu’s decision to seek an interpol red notice for Samuel Mahama, who is brother of NDC flagbearer John Mahama, is politically motivated.

He accused the government of trying to take the shine off the enthusiasm that has greeted the nomination of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as running mate.

But Deputy Majority Whip in Parliament, Mathew Nyindam, disagreed.

He said the law is only taking the rightful course and the move has nothing to do with the 2020 elections.

Interpol, it would be recalled, issued an international arrest warrant for Mr Mahama, brother of former President John Mahama, over his alleged involvement in the Airbus Bribery scandal.

The arrest warrant was issued on July 10.

Also declared wanted are Sarah Furneaux, Sarah Leanne Davis, and Philip Sean Middlemiss.