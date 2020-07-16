Running Mate to John Mahama, National Democratic Congress’ flagbearer, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has charged Kayayei in the country not to allow anyone to disrespect them.

Her comment is a tacit response to purported comments made by the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, shortly after her nomination.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang also urged women to turn the enthusiasm that greeted her nomination into reality.

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang

READ ALSO:

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang Made the remarks when the Minority women cucus and NDC women wing paid a courtesy call on her at her residence in Cantonments.

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang

Leader of the caucus in parliament, Comfort Doyo Cudjoe, for her part, expressed confidence in the ability of the NDC running mate to elevate women in the country.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang who was making her first public appearance since her appointment, charged the party’s women and youth to continue working for the success of the party.

She also urged the NDC members to turn the enthusiasm that has characterised her appointment into victory for the party in the December elections.