Head of Research and Planning, COP Kofi Boakye has been assigned a new role in the Ghana Police Service.

The former Ashanti Regional Police Commander has now been moved to Legal and Prosecutions in the latest police reshuffle.

He is taking over from COP Prosper Agblor who retired a few weeks ago.

MORE:

Central Regional Commander, DCOP Paul Manly Awini replaces COP Boakye and will have Transformation in addition to Research and Planning.

Changes in Command Positions. Changes have been made in the positions of the Police Management Board and some regional… Posted by Ghana Police Service on Friday, July 17, 2020

The shake-up has also affected the roles of officers including Eastern Regional Police Commander, DCOP Afful Boakye Yiadom who is now the Accra Regional Police Commander.

Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Frederick Adu Anim is now Director-General of Information and Communications Technology.

He takes over from COP Simon Afeku, who also retired a few weeks ago.

The Oti Regional Commander, DCOP Osei Asibey Ahenkan has been moved from the Region and replaced by DCOP Charles Domanban.

Deputy Central Regional Police Commander, DCOP Enoch Adutwum Bediako is now Head of the Region.