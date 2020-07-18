President Nana Akufo-Addo has dismissed requests by Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and other citizens demanding the reinstatement of Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo, after he was ordered to take his accumulated leave.

According to the President, the grounds on which the requests are being made were taken into consideration prior to the decision, therefore, bringing back the Auditor-General is impossible.

“The president encourages people to be citizens and not spectators and therefore, your petition is welcome and its contents have duly been noted.

“However, the position of the President as contained in the letter dated July 3, 2020, from this Office to the Auditor-General remains the same,” a statement signed by Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo said.

President Akufo-Addo last month ordered the Auditor-General to take an accumulated leave of 123 days, which was further extended to 167 days.

Subsequently, London-based Ghanaian Korieh Duodu, and Lolan Sagoe-Moses on July 8, 2020, petitioned president Akufo-Addo to reinstate the Auditor-General but the president insists he cannot grant any of the requests.