Crystal Palace striker, Jordan Ayew, has refused to comment on his disallowed goal against Manchester United on Thursday at the Selhurst Park.

After Marcus Rashford had broken the deadlock for the away side before the end of the first half, the Ghana striker scored early in the second half for the Eagles.

However, the goal was ruled out for offside after a Video Assistant Referee review.

“I’d just say we’re unlucky at the moment. I’m not going to comment on it [the decision]. Everyone saw it. It happens in football,” he told BT Sport after the match.

“At the moment we’re a bit unlucky but we’ll just keep pushing, keep working hard and things will turn,” he said.

The Eagles occupy 14th position on the standings and will play away against Wolves on Monday.

“We played really, really well.

“We’re unlucky not to come out of the game with three points or even one point, but it’s part of the game and we have to keep pushing, win the next two games and we can start next year in a better way.

“There are some games where we didn’t play well. I think at home, Chelsea and Man United today, we played really well and gave them a good game. It was a good game,” he added.