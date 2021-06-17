The husband of a 40-year-old woman, who was killed by armed robbers in the bullion van attack at James Town in Accra, says he has forgiven the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

Recounting how his wife’s untimely death meant to him in a recent interview, Gamali Appau said he has forgiven the killers.

”I don’t have anything to say. I’ve lost something dear and that is the only thing I can say. No amount of talking can bring back my wife,” he said.

His wife, Joyce Amankwa, took a stray bullet during the attack on the bullion van that also claimed the life of Constable General Emmanuel Osei who was escorting the bullion van transporting money.

Despite his loss, he indicated that his wife would ask him to forgive the killers if she were alive.

”If my wife were alive, She would ask me to forgive them, so I forgive them. I forgive all of them but they should repent,” he said.