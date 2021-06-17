Nigerian Vigilante group has apprehended a lady for parading her boyfriend’s manhood after she chopped it off, a video uploaded on social media captured.

Vicky Mark was apprehended after some local residents observed a bloody face towel she was holding, while walking indiscriminately.

It was revealed the towel covered her boyfriend’s manhood she had chopped off, in what she said was a heated struggle.

According to her, she took the act to punish her lover for his womanising lifestyle after all her advice to him fell on deaf ears.

ALSO READ

When asked if she was possessed when she committed the heinous crime, she said it was all in a fit of anger.

“I have told him to leave girls, he cheats on me. I don’t have any man aside him, but he always has sex around,” she said amid sobbing.



