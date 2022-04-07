The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has assured Ghanaians of President Akufo-Addo’s ability to address the many challenges facing the country.

According to the First Lady, despite the capabilities of the incumbent government, Ghana’s success story cannot be achieved without the support of its citizens.

Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo made the comments on Thursday, while speaking at the National TESCON Training and Orientation Conference organised by the National Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“Let me assure TESCON that the party values you and will do everything within our power to support you. Be proud of the fact that under the leadership of Akufo-Addo and with the support of all of us, Ghana has the power to rise above any situation and make our nation great and strong,” the First Lady said.

According to the First Lady, “it is important to hold events to discuss policies and share ideas.”

Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo noted that such platforms will give “people hope and a sense of optimism during these globally challenging times.”

The First Lady charged the TESCON members to stay committed to the NPP as they are the future of the party.

The conference, organised in collaboration with the Danquah Institute, provided the opportunity for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to address the nation on the state of the economy.

In his speech, the Vice President admitted that the economy is facing some challenges.

“Today, our economy is witnessing rising prices of fuel, and virtually all commodities like bread, rice, sugar, sachet water, cement, iron rods, and so on. From Malata market through Abofour market, to Techiman Market, to Takoradi Market Circle to Kpando and almost everywhere across the country, prices are on the rise,” he said.

Nonetheless, Dr Bawumia noted that government is putting in place the key pillars for the economic transformation of Ghana.

He continued: ” We may not yet be where we want to be, and we may be buffeted by the winds of the pandemic and the war for yet a little while, but we have made a great start and, together, we shall finish what we started.”