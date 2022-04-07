Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, has had his fair share of heartbreak as his lover of four months has sent him packing.

Elfrieda and Shatta have been at the centre of a messy breakup and have called each other out on social media.

While Elfrieda accused the musician of being aggressive and violent, he has also accused her of being an unsubmissive lover.

The news of their breakup has spread like wildfire, and ex-lover and baby mama of Shatta Wale is in the known.

In a bid to prevent further embarassment on his side, Shatta has begged Michy not to laugh at him over his loss.

Recall Shatta Michy hinted she was unperturbed by the love birds’ relationship drama which involved constant kissing on social media.

According to her, living with Shatta Wale is a whole different experience, and she is the only one to accommodate him.

The latest breakup has validated her claims, the reason Shatta is sending a message via Snapchat to her not to mock him.