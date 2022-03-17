Kwadwo Safo Jnr, son of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, has disclosed that he gives GHC20,000 to his congregation every Saturday.

According to him, he has created what he describes as a revolving fund in church to support members who may be in need.

“I have a revolving fund in the church that gives out Ghc20,000 to people we see in need and if you get enough benefit to return the capital given you, I don’t use it but give it to another person.

“So every Saturday, someone gets Ghc20,000 from me to do something profitable because I believe in practicality and your church members don’t need to give offertory and go back home to be broke or sleep on empty stomachs,” he told Bola Ray on GHOneTV.

