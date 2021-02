Chief Executive Officer of Kantanka automobile, Kwadwo Safo Jnr, has lightened up social media with his latest video.

The video, which featured his children, saw them serve family goals in their living room.

He was captured playing with the children amid teasing to make them enjoy his company.

The children, who were obviously enjoying the moment, laughed their hearts out about their father’s action.

The adorable moment has generated reactions from many social media users.