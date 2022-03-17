The Minority in Parliament has filed a private members motion for a bi-partisan probe into the circumstances that led to the death of two policemen arrested for their alleged involvement in bullion van robberies in the country.

The Ranking Member on the Defense and Interior Committee of Parliament, James Agalga, disclosed this while addressing the media on Thursday.

Mr Agalga, who is also the Builsa North Member of Parliament, explained the motion will help clear all doubts in the minds of people.

He also pointed out that the police could not investigate a public matter with some of its personnel as suspects.

“The killing of the two police officers has now resulted in a situation where the police administration would be denied of very crucial evidence in its quest to unravel the bullion robberies in our country.

“What makes the matter even more worrying is the fact that the persons implicated, some of whom are now dead, are, themselves, police officers. That is what makes a probe and an enquiry very compelling,” he said.

The action of the Minority come after six policemen and a civilian were arrested for their involvement in bullion van robberies that rocked Ghana last year.

The attacks being investigated occurred at Kingsway, Baatsona, Jamestown, and North Kaneshie Industrial Area.



They were picked up at their hideout after a police intelligence-led raid at Borteyman which led to the death of two suspects who were police personnel during an exchange of gunshots.



The deceased, identified as Constable Randolph Ansah and Lance Corporal Stephen Kwaku Nyame, were pronounced dead on arrival at the Police Hospital where they were rushed for treatment.