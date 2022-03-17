The Premier League match week 21 fixture between King Faisal and Berekum Chelsea at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium has been rescheduled due to the FIFA World Cup qualifier involving the Black Stars of Ghana and the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi has been approved to host the World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off match between Ghana and Nigeria following an inspection by CAF Licensing Inspector.

The Baba Yara sports stadium will not be available for activities from now till the FIFA world cup match between Ghana and Nigeria has been honoured. This is to enable preparations of the Stadium for the first leg fixture on Friday, March 25 2022 at 7:30pm.

The match is rescheduled to Wednesday April 6th 2022 at 3pm. All stakeholders and fans are to take note.

Chelsea and Faisal are currently level on 29 points with the former only ahead on goal difference.