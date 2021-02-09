Kwadwo Safo Jnr, son of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, has opened up about the many businesses he owns, and the luxury he enjoys.

In an interview, Mr Safo Jnr said he owns nine companies, including a hospital, farms, a media group, an automobile company and others.

He also revealed that his expensive mansion has 10-bedrooms on a 4-acre land, and for the cars, he cannot even count them.

Despite the magnificent mansion, he said that is not really his dream mansion, and that he had to put it up in the meantime so that he could move out from where he previously lived.

Asked if he is the first son of his father, he revealed that he is not, however, his father has appointed him as the head of all his businesses.

He disclosed that the relationship between him and his father goes beyond that of a father and son, adding that he is his father’s best friend.

Meanwhile, Safo Jnr was in the news recently for flaunting his large fleet of cars.

In a new photo, Safo Jnr, who is one of the youngest Chief Executive Officers in Ghana, showed off his lavish mansion full of expensive cars.

The photo shared on his Instagram stories and sighted by YEN.com.gh captured seven luxury cars parked inside the house.

Most notable among the cars parked inside the house was a white-coloured Mercedes Benz G-Wagon.

Other cars included an Escalade, and a number of Toyota Land Cruisers, among other expensive brands.