The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has intimated government is set to ease restrictions at the country’s land borders.

According to him, President Nana Akufo-Addo has been holding series of meetings to ensure the said intention’s actualisation.

In a tweet, the Ofoase-Ayirebi Member of Parliament also mentioned the government’s commitment to intervene amidst Ghanaians’ lamentation over a hike in oil and fuel prices.

“Yesterday and today, @NAkufoAddo has been engaged in meetings in preparation to announce an easing of restrictions at our borders and tackling escalating fuel prices,” his tweet read.

Yesterday and today @NAkufoAddo has been engaged in meetings in preparation to announce easing of restrictions at our borders and tackling escalating fuel prices. — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (@konkrumah) March 17, 2022

As of Thursday, fuel pumps across the country had adjusted the prices upward, with a litre of the commodity selling at ₵10.

Many people have been outraged by the increment, thus calling for some taxes on petroleum products to be scrapped.

Background on Land borders.

Ghana’s land borders were closed to human traffic from midnight of Sunday, March 22, 2020, following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic as part of measures to contain and prevent the spread of the disease in the country.

Following the decline in Covid-19 cases, citizens, particularly those along the borders, have asked for it to be reopened.

Some long-distance commercial bus drivers operating in Accra also urged the government to reopen the country’s land borders to enable them to resume operations.

In some cases, the affected groups protested to drum home their request.

However, in December 2021, President Akufo-Addo said it was not the right time to reopen borders.

The Ghana Health Service had also urged the government to keep the country’s land borders closed as part of measures to ensure that the Omicron variant does not spread.

But earlier this week, the Minority in Parliament asked that the land borders be opened with immediate effect for the free flow of goods and persons among neighbouring countries.