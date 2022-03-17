A woman, who has a hidden bunker in her house and has stocked up on two years’ worth of food, has revealed her plan for the end of the world.

Homemaker Rowan MacKenzie, 38, from the US, first began stocking her cupboards 11 years ago to prepare for the apocalypse.

She started out buying long-life essentials like beans and rice, which she learned how to preserve.

As Rowan’s preparations developed, she decided to have a bunker built in her basement which cost the equivalent of £7,650.

As well as supplies to last her for 25 years, Rowan has also invested in a weapons arsenal – just in case she needs to protect herself when Doomsday comes.

She said: “The number one must for any bunker is defence.

“You need to protect yourself, especially in a ‘dog eat dog’ situation. It’s kill or be killed and you need the best possible chance of survival.”

She added that, if meat becomes scarce, she can use her guns to hunt for food.

“I had the secret bunker made for prepping purposes, where I have enough supplies for a family of three to last around two years.

“I prep for now, as you never know day-to-day what might happen.

“I believe everyone should be to some degree prepared, as food is necessary for life and everyone should have extra for an emergency.

“The day is upon us where being prepared is a blessing, as food will disappear and become overpriced if there’s a war. We will all feel the side effects eventually.”

In total, Rowan reckons she has spent just over £15,000 preparing for the end of the world – especially in the wake of war in Ukraine.

She has gone viral on TikTok where a video tour of her bunker has racked up nearly 1 million views.

In the video, the caption reads: “Been prepping for over two yrs this is only part of what I’ve done to make sure my family is fed when s**t goes south…get ready y’all.”

As the camera pans, it reveals 10 bottles of oil, storage boxes full of oats, flour and other cupboard essentials.

In comments under the video, people expressed their shock at Rowan’s preparations – with some people claiming she has wasted her money.

One person wrote: “This makes me so scared. Like why did I bring children into this world.”

Another said: “Why has everyone been doing this lately? Do yall know somethin I dont??” [sic]

Rowan says lots of people seem to disagree with how she lives her life, but believes they “attack” her because they don’t understand.

She added: “Knowledge is power and I love to help people – it’s what I do.

“I feel like I’ve made myself very vulnerable but I believe it’s for a good cause.

“My friends and family think I’m crazy, but I always tell them that when the time comes, they won’t be calling me crazy then.

“My biggest advice is: don’t panic. Breathe, make a list and execute. It’s easy to get overwhelmed and try to panic-buy supplies, but I don’t and will never encourage this.

Just buy a few extra items each time you shop and eventually, you will see progress.

“There is no better feeling than knowing you are ready for anything that could happen and having your family protected.

“The main thing is to remain calm and have a plan.”