It has emerged that Lance Corporal Stephen Kwaku Nyame, one of the two police officers arrested for their neck-deep involvement in recent attacks on bullion vans transporting cash, won an award upon successfully passing out of police training.

As previously reported, the police said in a statement that Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah and Corporal Stephen Kwaku Nyame, who were assisting ongoing investigations, were shot and killed during a gunfight at Borteyman near Ashaiman.

Police explained that the incident at Borteyman happened when armed officers raided the place – described as a hideout for a robbery gang – to arrest more suspects.

In a video that was initially shot by Graphic Online, Lance Corporal Stephen Kwaku Nyame was seen being awarded the overall Best Drill Award at the Police Training School.

The footage has since generated countless reactions on social media.

Video was initially shot by Graphic Online