Four more policemen and one civilian have been arrested for their involvement in the bullion van robberies that rocked Ghana last year.

According to the Police, further investigations they had conducted led to the arrest of the five.

They are Constable Affisu Yaro Ibrahim, Constable Richard Boadu, Constable Rabiu Jambedu, Constable Albert Ofosu and Suspect, Razak Alhassan, a civilian.

The policemen involved have been interdicted and all five will be arraigned on Wednesday March 9.

Meanwhile, the two police officers who were arrested earlier in the ongoing investigations have died.

During a raid at Borteyman at Ashaiman to apprehend more suspects, there was an exchange of gunshots and the two policemen, Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah and Corporal Stephen Kwaku Nyame were shot and were pronounced dead on arrival at the Police Hospital where they were rushed to.

Some other suspects believed to have sustained gunshot wounds managed to escape.

The Police are, thus, counting on the cooperation of all public and private health facilities within the Accra-Tema area to report to the police if they find any person with gunshot wounds.

The Police have further assured Ghanaians “of our determination to continue to take the fight to criminals to ensure the safety and security of all persons.

“We urge anyone with relevant information to contact the nearest police station,” the Police added in their statement.

The attacks on bullion vans became rampant in the year 2021 with a number of injuries and deaths recorded.

As a result of the rampant nature, soldiers were tasked to escort bullion vans to reduce the attacks.