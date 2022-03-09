Sunyani Divisional Crime Officer, Superintendent Kingsley Wiredu, has been installed as the Sompahene (Chief of Good Service) of the Sunyani Traditional Area after he swore the oath of allegiance to the Paramount Chief of the area, Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawie II.



The 57-year-old non-indigene now has a stool name of Nana Wiredu Agyarko I. The honour is in recognition of his dedicated service to the people in the Sunyani Traditional Area, having served for 11 years and counting, performing police duties as a crime officer.



Expressing his gratitude to the chief and people, Nana Agyarko I said his new position puts him at a point where he has to work exceedingly hard to ensure that the confidence reposed in him would be guaranteed.

“I’m going to continue to perform my duties to the best of my abilities as before. The hallmark is justice and fairness to ensure that justice is delivered without fear or favour.”

The installation ceremony at the chief’s residence saw a rich display of tradition and culture from the Akan and Northern tribes to the admiration of the chiefs from the neighboring traditional areas like Tepa, Dormaa, Nsoatre, Afirisipa, Chiraa, Dumase, and the Sunyani Zongo.



Politicians were not left out in the historic occasion. Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Member of Parliament for Sunyani West and Labour and Employment Relations Minister, led a high-powered team to witness the installation.



Police Wives Association members and people from all walks of life were also at the brief but colourful ceremony to support the man described as deserving of the honor done him by the Sunyani Traditional Area.



Nana Kwaku Sarbeng II, Akwamuhene of the Sunyani Traditional Area, said in picking the Sompahene, the council considered factors such as his overall character, his demeanor, how he relates to others, his work ethics, and his determination to see to the development of Sunyani.



“We don’t give titles like this out lightly. Any resident who portrays good character traits like what Mr. Wiredu showed, and catches the attention of the council, such an individual may be promoted and given a stool, irrespective of the fact that the person may not be an indigene,” he said.



Nana Sarbeng II noted that they expect him to offer advice on security matters in the fast-growing Sunyani area and use his rich worth of experience in crime handling for the good of the area.



The Sunyani Municipal Police Commander, Superintendent Francis Numado, described his colleague’s new position as good and an encouragement for all of them while urging other officers and workers, in general, to diligently serve the people of their communities, regardless of their position.

He also said, as Sompahene, they are motivated to continue their good works in the maintenance of peace and security in the Sunyani Municipality.



Born in Tepa, in the Ashanti Region, Nana Wiredu Agyarko I completed O ‘ Level in 1983 and taught as a Pupil-teacher at Anglican Primary school, in Tepa from 1984 – 1990.

He later enlisted into the Ghana Police Service in August 1990 and passed out after eight months at Winneba Training school and served at Obuasi and Fomena.



Nana also had his A-Level as a Private candidate, attended Accra Polytechnic where he studied Secretaryship and Management Studies, and later moved to Assin Foso as the Station Officer.

Again, he acquired a Bachelor’s degree in Management Studies in 2007 at Cape Coast University.



He was later transferred to Elmina and attended the Police College before being posted to Sunyani in December 2011 as an Assistant Superintendent of Police and later became the first District crime officer.