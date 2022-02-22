The Ghana Police Service has foiled a robbery attack on a bullion van at the Industrial Area in Accra.



The police in a short notification on its Facebook page stated that suspects involved in the botched robbery incident are being pursued by the Anti-Robbery unit of the police.



The police administration has, thus, urged members of the public to volunteer relevant information on the matter through its emergency numbers – 18555 or 191.





“Further details will be communicated by Accra Regional Police Command in due course,” the police stated.



This development comes on the back of rampant robbery attacks on bullion vans carried out in the year 2021.





