The highly anticipated Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) elections scheduled for Wednesday, February 23, 2022, has been postponed indefinitely.

According to the National Elections Committee (NEC) of MUSIGA, the second postponement of the elections is due to the difficulty in compiling the voters’ registers.

A statement signed by Mr Peter Marfo, the Chairman of the NEC noted that “this is to notify the entire membership of MUSIGA and the general public about the postponement of the upcoming MUSIGA election slated for Wednesday, February, 23, 2022, once again due to the delay in the formation of a Committee to compile the Voters register and the approval of a budget towards the elections.”

The statement added that a new date would be communicated to the membership of the Union when the National Executive Council meets to propose and agree on a date.

This, they believe, would allow NEC to have enough time to compile the register which would subsequently be submitted to the Electoral Commission.

“The Election Committee would like to apologize to the aspirants and members for any inconvenience this decision may have caused. We will continue to ensure that the elections are conducted in a free and fair manner,” the statement said.

The election originally scheduled for January 13, 2022, was postponed to February 23, 2022, to enable enough preparations for the elections of new executives to lead the association for the next four years.

Contesting for President of the Union are Mr. Bessa Simons (Acting MUSIGA President), Madam Deborah Freeman (General Secretary of MUSIGA), and Ras Caleb Appiah Levi (Greater Accra Regional Chairman for MUSIGA).