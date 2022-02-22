Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has appointed the President for National Paralympic Committee, Samson Deen, as member of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the 2023 Africa Games.

Ghana won the rights to host and organize the 13th African Games in 2023 at the 3rd Specialized Technical Committee for Youth, Culture and Sports meeting in Algeria 25th October, 2018.

The Sports Ministry since then has initiated preparations towards the upcoming African continental event as five local Organising member committee has been selected to steer the affairs and deliver a benchmarking event next year.

In a statement copied to Adomonline.com, Mr. Deen’s appointment was due to his wealth of experience, depth of knowledge and professional acumen to bear the duties of the committee successfully.

The LOC was constituted to help establish the University of Sport for Development as well as take necessary actions towards setting up Accra and Kumasi for the major Africa event.