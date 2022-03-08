The Police Service says its preliminary investigations have established the involvement of two of its officers in some of the cases of bullion van attacks.

In a statement on Monday, signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Superintendent Alexander Kwaku Obeng, the police disclosed that they have made a breakthrough in the investigations into the multiple bullion van robberies in the Greater Accra Region.

These bullion van robberies occurred in the first half of 2021.

They occurred at Kingsway in February 2021, Baatsona Spintex in March 2021, Jamestown Adedemkpo in June 2021, and the attempted robbery incident at Kaneshie Industrial Area in February 2022.

“Preliminary investigations have established the involvement of two policemen among a number of other suspects. The investigations are continuing, and we expect to bring all culpable people to justice soon,” the statement added.

The Police said the public will be given further details as soon as possible without compromising the ongoing investigations.

“We wish to assure the general public that the Ghana Police Service will continue to work hard to rid our country of criminal activities that disrupt the peace and stability of the nation. We, therefore, call on all to support us in this endeavour,” the statement said.

