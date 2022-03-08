Residents of Nkrankwanta in the Dormaa West District of Bono Region have rescued a newborn baby dumped in a public toilet.

The child was discovered by a resident who was alarmed by the cries of the baby while attending to nature’s call.

She told Adom News that she trailed the sound of the baby to one of the cubicles where she discovered blood clots all over the floor and water closet.

The lady said she did not see the child immediately but as she proceeded to make reports to other residents of the bloody scene, the cries intensified from that direction.

It was during a second search that the newborn baby was discovered sinking into the water closet.

With the help of some men, the toilet was deconstructed with a pickaxe before the baby was retrieved.

Eyewitnesses rushed the child to the Nkrankwanta hospital, where it is currently being treated.

The Assemblyman for the Asuopri electoral area, Yusif Issah, indicated this is the second such incident to be recorded in less than a year.

He fears the crime is painting Nkrankwanta in a bad light.

A report has been made to the police but investigation is yet to commence.

RELATED