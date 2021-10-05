Some Ghanaians are on a manhunt for a mother, who dumped her newborn twin babies in a public toilet at Nkrankwanta in the Bono Region.

The babies were found in the early hours of Tuesday at the Nkrankwanta Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) school toilet.

The District Police Commander, DSP Prince Asante Deborah, who confirmed the incident to Adom News‘ Dominic Donyina, said he received a distress call and rushed to the scene.

After several hours of a rescue mission, the babies were found dead when they were retrieved.

With the perpetrator missing in action and the reason behind the act unknown, he added that an investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ:

He, therefore, urged the residents to assist the police with any information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect.

Meanwhile, the Sanitation officer for the area, Daniel Ofusu, says the children have been buried, pending the investigations.