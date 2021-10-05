Fury v Wilder has been an epic rivalry in the boxing world in recent years, with the pair first meeting in December 2018 and fighting out a controversial draw in which Fury (30-0-1, 21 KO), known as ‘The Gypsy King’, made a miraculous recovery from being knocked flat on his back in the final round.

SuperSport viewers on DStv can look forward to seeing the trilogy fight between Britain’s Tyson Fury and American Deontay Wilder for the WBC Heavyweight title, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, United States, on the morning of Sunday 10 October 2021. SuperSport is the ultimate destination for boxing fans, with an unparalleled selection of action from around the world.

A rematch in February 2020 saw Fury dominate ‘The Bronze Bomber’ (42-1-1, 41 KO) and claim a seventh-round TKO to capture the WBC and vacant The Ring Heavyweight titles. This third fight looks set to either end the rivalry if Fury can claim another victory or reignite it if Wilder is able to claim revenge and bring the record between the heavyweights to 1-1-1.

“After the first Wilder fight in the last round when he knocked me down, I got back up and got into it, and he didn’t like it. From that moment on, I knew how to beat Deontay Wilder,” said Fury.

“I knew I had to go forward on him and unload big punches. Looking back at it years later, it was the best thing that could have happened because I got to do it all again. I got a massive ESPN contract. It was good. It worked out for the best. I was always made for boxing in Las Vegas. That’s big-time boxing at its highest level. That’s what I was built for. I was always a TV fighter, and I was always going to be a crossover star in the United States.”

Wilder, meanwhile, is determined to claim revenge over Fury and then go on to face Oleksandr Usyk (who dominated and dethroned Anthony Joshua to become the IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO titleholder) in order to unify the heavyweight division and become an undisputed champion.

“I’ve always wanted to be the unified undisputed heavyweight champion of the world,” Wilder said. “That’s my mission, and I won’t rest or retire until I accomplish that.”

The fight card for Fury v Wilder III also has special relevance to African viewers, as Nigerian Efe Ajagba (15-0, 12 KO) takes on Frank Sanchez (18-0, 1 NC, 13 KO) of Cuba in a fight for the WBC Continental Americas Heavyweight title.

I am honoured to be fighting on the Fury-Wilder III pay-per-view as the co-main event,” said Ajagba. “I have been patiently waiting for this opportunity to showcase my skills. My fans and critics can expect to see more jabs, head movement, footwork and power in both hands against Frank Sánchez. July 24 is going to be a special night for ‘The One and Only’ Efe Ajagba.

Fury v Wilder III – Fight card

Main event: WBC Heavyweight title: Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder

Undercard:

WBC Continental Americas Heavyweight title: Efe Ajagba v Frank Sanchez

Heavyweight: Robert Helenius v Adam Kownacki

Heavyweight: Jared Anderson v Vladimir Tereshkin

Fury v Wilder III – Broadcast details

