A 54-year-Old man, Benjamin Acquaa, affectionately called Kwame Ntori, is currently in the grips of the Assin South District police command for allegedly killing his two-day-old daughter for allegedly contracting syphilis infection.

According to the Assin South District Police Commander, DSP Okyere Andam, the suspect, who had worked in the hospital before, went through the folder of the new born baby but after realising that she has been infected with the disease, convinced the wife, Felicia Akese that he wants to carry the baby in his arms for some time.

Few minutes later, the suspect came back with the baby, fully wrapped in a cloth with an explanation that she is dead and so he wants to go and bury her. After several minutes of disagreement between the two, the wife, who is now the complainant in the case, had to comply under duress.

Information from the police revealed that the suspect went to Assin Kyinaso Cemetery for the burial but after realising that the wife was following him decided to go back home for the burial at the back of their residence.

A team of investigators from the Assin South police command went to Assin Kyinaso with the suspect to show them where the body was buried, but after several hours of search at the public cemetery and the surroundings of their vicinity, the body wasn’t found. At a point, the suspect told the investigators that the body was thrown into the toilet facility in the area of which residents have rejected the claim.

The incident happened in November 2020 but the wife of the suspect, Felicia Akese, reported the case three days ago at Assin Darmang police station which eventually led to the arrest of the suspect.

He has since been remanded into police custody for further investigation.