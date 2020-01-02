A policeman identified as General Corporal Francis Agyemang with service number 41597, on New Year’s day, reportedly drunk himself to death at Goza’s Pub a popular pub close to Oman Fm in Accra.



According to a police situational report sighted by MyNewsGh.com the deceased policeman went to the spot in the company of one Abass but it was observed that both were visibly drunk and therefore did not buy more drink.



They were reported to have sat at the venue to watch an European football match but some few minutes later Abass left the deceased.



Corporal Francis Agyemang who was wearing a cap and spectacles was seen sleeping on one of the plastic chairs.



At about 6:50 pm the supervisor at the pub one Patrick Nartey who is also a friend to the deceased reported to work and found deceased on the chair.



He called him severally but there was no response but when he got closer, he found out that there was foam coming out from the mouth. He quickly informed a police officer around and deceased was rushed to the Police Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.



The body has since been deposited at the police hospital mortuary pending autopsy.

