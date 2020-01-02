Following the expiration of Kwesi Appiah’s contract at the end of December 2019, all eyes were on the Ghana Football Association for their next move.

In a startling move, the country’s football governing body has effectively sacked not just the 59-year-old coach, but ALL other technical staff of every single national team.

The ruthless gesture is a clear signal of this new FA’s intent on starting the development of the national sport on a new slate.

See the full statement issued on Thursday, below:

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has dissolved the technical teams of all national teams with immediate effect.

The decision affects both male and female national teams.

The GFA extends its appreciation to all coaches and members of the respective national teams for their contributions to our teams and Ghana football.

We wish them all the best in their endeavors.

SIGNED:

SIGNED:

COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT






