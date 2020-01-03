A Georgia mother shared an X-ray photo showing the new location of the Apple AirPod her son received for Christmas — his stomach.

Kiara Stroud said her 7-year-old son received a new set of AirPods, wireless Bluetooth earbuds, as a Christmas gift, and he ended up in the emergency room when he told her he had accidentally swallowed one.

The boy told his mother he had been holding the AirPod in his mouth when he swallowed accidentally.

An X-ray image taken at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egelston shows the device inside the boy’s stomach.

“He was like, ‘Mom. I don’t want my phone,’ because he got a phone for Christmas as well, and he’s like, ‘I don’t want to be near my phone. I don’t want it to connect to my phone and start playing music.’ I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ He’s a crazy kid,” Stroud told WSB-TV.

Stroud said the doctors decided to leave the AirPod where it is and told her it will pass through his body naturally.

The mother said her son will be using wired headsets until he gets a little older.