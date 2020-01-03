American rapper and actor, Christopher Brian Bridges known in the music world as Ludacris has acquired an official citizenship of his wife’s country.

Ludacris could not hide his excitement as he started his new year off as an African with a Gabon citizenship.

Ludacris along with his wife, Eudoxie and his entire family were granted the Gabonese citizenship status on January 2nd, 2020 during his on-going African trip.

Taking to his Instagram page, he revealed his acceptance to the country along the Atlantic coast of Central Africa is the best gift of the decade

Explaining the importance of his dual citizenship, he said he wanted to be with his family in a ‘Wakanda, Zamunda’ land.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I just became an official citizen of Gabon, Africa; I am a loyal citizen of Zamunda, I mean Gabon. This is the Greatest day of my life and Wakanda all of that,” he declared in an Instagram video