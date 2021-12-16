The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will on Thursday hold a vigil in memory of persons who lost their lives in the 2020 election as a result of the violence that erupted.
The vigil is scheduled to take place at the Town Council line, between Zongo Junction and Radio Gold in the Ablekuma Central Constituency.
The vigil dubbed Martyrs of the 4th Republic is expected to commence at 6:00 pm and will among other activities witness Quran recitations, Christian and traditional prayers for the dead.
The party has urged all supporters and sympathisers “to be part of the event as we all pray for the souls of the departed.”
The NDC National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and the leadership of Parliament are among participants expected at the vigil.
Below is a breakdown of the victims, the various constituencies, and regions where these deaths occurred:
- A 39-year-old driver, Tajudeen Alhassan from the Techiman South Constituency in the Bono East Region was killed.
- An 18-year-old electrician, Abdallah Ayaric also from Techiman South Constituency was sent to an early grave.
- In the Northern Region, a primary four pupil, Samira Zakaria met her untimely death at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party’s office in the Savelugu Constituency. Samaria was hit by a bullet. She was described by the uncle as an excellent student who came third in the last exams before the covid break in March. She was also a hardworking girl who stayed home most times when Arabic classes or school was not in session.
- At the Ablekuma Central Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Ibrahim Abass was a victim to election violence. The 30-year-old died at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after a gunshot wound.
- A 15- year-old, Rita Otoo, from the Odododiodoo Constituency at Accra was also shot and killed during violence that flared up in the Constituency leaving her parents traumatized.
- Emmanuel Dompreh from the Odododiodoo constituency.