The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will on Thursday hold a vigil in memory of persons who lost their lives in the 2020 election as a result of the violence that erupted.

The vigil is scheduled to take place at the Town Council line, between Zongo Junction and Radio Gold in the Ablekuma Central Constituency.

The vigil dubbed Martyrs of the 4th Republic is expected to commence at 6:00 pm and will among other activities witness Quran recitations, Christian and traditional prayers for the dead.

The party has urged all supporters and sympathisers “to be part of the event as we all pray for the souls of the departed.”

The NDC National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and the leadership of Parliament are among participants expected at the vigil.

Below is a breakdown of the victims, the various constituencies, and regions where these deaths occurred: