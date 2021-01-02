Musician Kwaw Kese and his wife, Pokuaa served couple goals in a club where they were celebrating on New Year’s Day.

The couple, who were dancing to some music, got all loved-up in each other’s arms.

After wishing her fans a happy season, Kwaw Kese planted a kiss on her cheeks as her face shone with excitement.

Kwaw Kese had, some weeks ago, appreciated his wife on her birthday, and publicly confessed how blessed he is to have her.

MORE

The love shared by Kwaw Kese and his wife is growing stronger after four years of marriage.

Watch video below: