Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim has set the internet on fire with her latest near-naked photos.

The beautiful actress’ breathtaking photos on social media has stunned fans who can’t stop talking about it.

Miss Ibrahim has been spotted at the beach, holding a red ribbon she used as a covering as she posed for the camera.

The ribbon, however, gave away her cleavage, hips and thighs to subtly give fans and followers a ‘free show’ coupled with her matching red wig.

She took to her Instagram page to share the jaw-dropping photos to commemorate her journey through 2020.

Actress Juliet Ibrahim

She posted the photos with the caption, “In the midst of it all, 2020 came bearing gifts.

#atoasttolife #happyholidays.”

The photos have welcomed heartwarming compliments from followers who have chanced on them online.