A London event promoter, Nii Ofori Tackie, popularly known as DJ Alordia, has released rapper Sarkodie from the grips of Ayisha Modi.

Ayisha, in a latest interview, labelled Sarkodie ‘greedy’ for allegedly failing to offer support to the family of missing Castro, despite huge royalties derived from their hit song, ‘Adonai’.

Sarkodie has not responded to the allegations, but Alordia, who spearheaded a contribution for Castro, has challenged Ayisha Modi.

Alordia, who in the early months of 2020, appealed for support for their colleague, said Sarkodie gave a “huge amount”.

He added Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and one other were the only musicians who reached out financially to the family of Castro.

When presented with Ayisha Modi’s claims on Sammyflex TV, Alordia revealed they are having backstage conversations to sort out her complaints.