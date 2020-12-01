The Ghana Scholarship Secretariat has announced free tertiary scholarships for current Free Senior High School (SHS) West Africa Senior School Certificate (WASSCE) graduates from January 2021.

Registrar, Kingsley Agyemang, said candidates are free to apply online from now till December 15.

This comes after the National Democratic Congress amended its campaign to include free tertiary education for all SHS students.

According to Mr Agyemang, it is a move by President Nana Akufo-Addo to ensure that all Ghanaian students get an education.

He said GHC20 million has already been budgeted for it.