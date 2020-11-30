“Stop it because I hate it” is the warning from Shatta Wale to some prominent persons in Ghana who are using him for their interests.

With just one week to the elections, politicians are using whatever means to canvas for votes to the extent of quoting Shatta Wale for their politics.

Shatta Wale said he is not pleased with it considering his announcement that he is not rallying behind any political party.

The Dancehall artiste added the supposed political statements are not his, but photoshopped to deceive Ghanaians.

RELATED

Months ago, Shatta cautioned politicians against the use of his image, songs and other intellectual property for political gatherings.

Born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, Shatta Wale had hinted he will only be available for politics if the candidates reach him out on professional terms, but none has been made.