First Lady of the Republic, Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo, has called on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters in the Ashanti Region not to be complacent in assuming that the NPP will win in the party’s stronghold even if they don’t come out in their numbers to vote.

She said the Akufo-Addo government, apart from the Free Senior High School policy which has benefitted every Ghanaian, has also materialised the 1 District 1 Factory, 1 Village 1 Dam, Youth Employment initiative, NABCO, and several other promises made in 2016. Additionally, she said, the economic mitigation measures implemented by the government in the covid-19 era including free water and electricity have also benefitted every Ghanaian regardless of their political colour.

Mrs Akufo-Addo said this when she toured the Ashanti Region as part of her campaign to garner votes for President Akufo-Addo and the NPP in the up-coming December 7th general election.

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo at Manhyia palace

Accompanied by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, Mayor of Kumasi, Osei Assibey Antwi, NPP parliamentary candidate for Ejisu and Chief Executive officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme, John Kuma and other senior government and party officials, the First Lady paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, visited the AsanteHemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III, and the Ejisuhemaa Nana Yaa Asantewaa II. She later attended a durbar of queen mothers and market queens in the Ashanti region at Ejisu.

At the Manhyia Palace, Mrs Akufo-Addo thanked Otumfuo and the AsanteHemaa for their continuous prayers and support for H.E. the President and the NPP government since assuming office in 2017 and said President Akufo-Addo during the period has worked hard to fulfill all his promises to the people of Ghana.

She said the Free SHS policy, which many were skeptical about, has materialised only because of the political commitment and competence of the Akufo-Addo administration and asked for Otumfuo and Asantehemaa’s blessings for the NPP administration to be retained to continue their good work.

Asante Hemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III thanked the First Lady for her visit to the royal palace and prayed with her for a peaceful election, the outcome of which should advance the wellbeing of the country.

Later at the durbar of Ashanti Region Queen mothers and Market Queens, Mrs Akufo-Addo said the NPP is the only political party which always implements policies that go to alleviate the economic hardships of women. She said the NHIS and free maternal care under President Kufuor and the Free SHS and restoration of Nursing and Teacher Trainee allowances under the Akufo-Addo administration have brought great relief to many families.

She urged the gathering not to assume the NPP will win the elections because others will go out and vote but rather go out to every house and every corner to rally votes for the NPP on December 7th, warning that the many laudable policies which the good people of Ghana are benefitting from risk collapse in the unlikely event that another party wins the elections.

The First Lady also used the occasion to introduce the NPP parliamentary candidate for Ejisu, John Kuma, to the gathering and asked them to vote massively for him, stating that it is when the NPP wins more seats in parliament that the good work of the next Akufo-Addo administration can be expedited for the benefit of all.