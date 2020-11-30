Sanitation Guards have threatened not to vote on December 7 over unpaid salaries.

Speaking to Adom News’ correspondent, Isaac K. Normanyo at a press conference organised by Amansie Central and Bekwai Municipal sanitation guards, the group registered their displeasure over their working conditions.

Spokesperson for the group, Daniel Cudjoe, disclosed that since February 2019 to date, the government has failed to pay their salaries.

They are also pleading with the government to break the silence on if their salaries which have accumulated to GH¢ 5,000.

The sanitation guards have, thus, given the government a five-day ultimatum which ends by the close of Friday to pay back or suffer the consequence on election day.