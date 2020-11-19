Dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has revealed the political party he will vote for on election day, December 7, 2020.

According to the musician, whose songs were used by the two main political parties during the 2016 election, he would vote for the best party in the world this time around.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, monitored by Adomonline.com, Shatta Wale, in a sarcastic manner, said he would vote for his own party – The Shatta Movement party.

Meanwhile, the musician has already sent out a word to political parties who want to use his songs to contact him directly.

I am voting for the best party in the world. I am voting for Shatta Movement Party. Our colours are Gold and Black…, he said.